Charlotte man charged in connection with multi-million dollar investment fraud scheme

He allegedly used companies he owned to defraud 39 victim investors and entities out of more than $5.3 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wynn A.D. Charlebois, 52, of Charlotte, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a multi-million dollar investment fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

According to the indictment, Charlebois used companies he owned, including WC Private, Wilcox Hybrid, and Damon Investments, to defraud 39 victim investors and entities out of more than $5.3 million from 2015 to Oct. 2022.

Charlebois recruited the victim investors, including friends, family, and acquaintances, by promising the money was in "risk-free investments, subscription agreements, and loans," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Additionally, Charlebois presented to these victim investors they could purchase options and gain profits from the stock options he and his entities held.

Instead of using the investors' money as promised, Charlebois allegedly used the money to create Ponzi-style payments to other investors, according to investigators. He also spent on personal expenses like private school tuition, luxury travel, and meals at restaurants.

Charlebois was released on bond and faces a total of 30 years in prison and $500,000 in combined fines if convicted.

