Charlotte man facing murder charge after assault at Lake Wylie restaurant

The incident happened on March 6 in the parking lot of PaPa-Docs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is facing a murder charge after an assault at a Lake Wylie restaurant.

The incident happened on March 6 in the parking lot of PaPa-Docs. The victim was hospitalized and later died due to his injuries.

The York County Sheriff's Office said based on autopsy findings, the victim's cause of death was ruled a homicide. On April 27, YCSO served a warrant for murder on Rodney Lee Guy II after it was determined he was a suspect.

Guy was arrested on April 27.

