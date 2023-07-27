Charlotte man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old

At a court appearance on Thursday, Dalton Neel pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 17-year-old Moises Hernandez.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to up to six years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Dalton Neel, 28, appeared before a judge at Mecklenburg County Courthouse Thursday morning, where his lawyer entered a guilty plea for the 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Moises Hernandez.

In Nov. of 2021, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to McAlpine Glen Drive, off Lawyers Road in east Charlotte, around 5:20 a.m. after reports of larceny. When officers got to the area, they found Hernandez, who had been shot.

Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified Neel as a person of interest. After an interview with detectives, Neel was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

In court Thursday, the prosecutor said that shot Hernandez after Hernandez and his friends allegedly tried breaking into Neel's truck. The prosecution said that Neel initially lied to the police and attempted to discard evidence.

Hernandez's parents offered forgiveness to Neel during the court appearance The mother also said that her son should have been more careful about who he had as friends. Neel then spoke directly to the Hernandez family, offering tearful apologies and thanking them for their forgiveness.

After the judge handed down the sentence, Neel was handcuffed and taken away, while Neel's mother hugged Hernandez's mother in an emotional moment.