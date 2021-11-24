Charlotte man held at gunpoint, car keys stolen during armed robbery

CMPD says it is rare for crimes like this to happen in broad daylight, especially in busy residential areas like the NoDa neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a bold, but brief crime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Highland Mill Lofts: a resident reported being held at gunpoint and robbed.

Giancarlo Zarega said he was changing the brake pads on his car when he noticed a man he didn’t know.

“Started walking toward me pointed his gun at me, cocked it and said give me your keys I’m not playing around,” Zarega said.

The victim said he immediately did what he was told, but the armed suspect didn’t get far.

“When he tried to put the keys in the car then saw my wheel wasn’t there that’s when he ran away,” Zarega said.

CMPD said armed robberies like this are rare especially in busy residential areas. CrimeMapping shows no other armed robberies have been reported within a half-mile radius of the location over the past month.

“Most criminals are smart enough not to rob you in daylight,” Zarega said.

Police are now encouraging increased awareness and vigilance and Zarega is also sharing some advice of his own.

“Do what they say, be loud when you’re doing these things so other people in the neighborhood hear,” Zarega said.

So far, police said no arrests have been made in this case.

