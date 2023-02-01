Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say

Jamal Moore was found dead by a passerby over the weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend.

Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.

Minutes later, police said a white SUV with blood on the exterior was parked at a nearby storage facility. The SUV was linked to Moore, and officers believe the SUV was stolen after someone killed him.

Metro Nashville Police told WCNC Charlotte Moore was from Charlotte, and owned short-term rental properties in both Charlotte and Nashville.

As of publication, an arrest has not been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

