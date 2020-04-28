YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Catawba Monday.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Quaint Road in Catawba around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 33-year-old Tony Stephens dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses in the area helped detectives identify a suspect in the case. Deputies are now searching for 49-year-old Corey Jermaine Troupe. He is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 and has tattoos on his left arm.

Investigators believe Troupe has left the area and there is no danger to the public at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting or Troupe's whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sherrif's Office immediately.