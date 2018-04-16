CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old man last December has been arrested in Florida.

Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie, AKA “South Carolina” or “Jay,” 33, was wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Antwain Maurice Price. On Saturday, Abercrombie was arrested by patrol officers in Jacksonville, Fla.

On December 14, 2017, CMPD responded to a reported shooting on Thomasboro Drive in northwest Charlotte. When police arrived at the scene, Price was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic shortly after being found.

During the investigation, detectives identified Abercrombie as the primary suspect and obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Abercrombie also had arrest warrants unrelated to the murder for identity theft, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Abercrombie will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office upon extradition.

