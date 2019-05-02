CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Erick Jamal Hendricks, 38, was convicted last year in Akron, Ohio for attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

“Hendricks used social media to recruit others to plan and carry out attacks on our homeland in the name of ISIS, with the goal of creating a sleeper cell on our soil,” said assistant attorney General Demers.

"This defendant sought to create a cell of ISIS supporters, train those people and then launch attacks from inside the United States,” U.S. Attorney Herdman said. “This defendant posed a very real threat to the safety of our community and nation.”