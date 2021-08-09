Here's what the mayor has to say about Charlotte violence

"As mayor of the city, as we the recognize our city council and all the efforts that we've put into making sure that this community could have something in the future that we could be proud of that everyone was valued. We need your help. Because I know we can't do it alone anymore. These incidents that are taking place that result in the loss of the three-year-old. It is because someone's not willing to tell us how to do better. How to stop it. So today, we're going to talk a lot about it. But without your support and help, without someone being willing to be brave enough to say, 'This is not the city that I want to live in. That I can make a difference by helping people live together; preventing the loss of life that we have had over the several days in the past.' I implore you, every member, every elected official in this county, not just Charlotte, but all of our towns, our school board, our county commissioners, we asked - we beg actually - that you step up as a community and help us. Help us make sure that these losses do not continue to occur. For us to have a safer charlotte."