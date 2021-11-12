x
MEDIC: 1 person shot in west Charlotte

Mecklenburg EMS said the person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Friday night, Medic responded to the 1000 block of Karendale Avenue, which is near The Milestone Club and the intersection with Avalon Avenue in Charlotte's Enderly Park neighborhood. Medic confirms one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

At this point, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on the investigation. No suspect information was made available. 

