MEDIC: 1 person shot in west Charlotte

Mecklenburg EMS said the person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Friday night, Medic responded to the 1000 block of Karendale Avenue, which is near The Milestone Club and the intersection with Avalon Avenue in Charlotte's Enderly Park neighborhood. Medic confirms one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At this point, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on the investigation. No suspect information was made available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts