Despite rise in overall crime, Charlotte seeing fewer shootings into occupied property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite an overall rise in crime compared to last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Tuesday that shootings into occupied buildings and vehicles are down 11% from 2021.
CMPD said there have been more than 480 reported shootings into occupied property, which includes businesses, homes and vehicles, in 2022. In a series of tweets, CMPD said the majority of these incidents are retaliation stemming from ongoing feuds.
Investigators said these shootings are most frequently carried out by repeat offenders who were just released from jail shortly before the incidents. Those people are also commonly victimized as well, police said.
"CMPD officers and detectives investigate every angle of each SIOP, going beyond just the initial shooting to determine motives and backstories," CMPD tweeted.
Maj. Brian Foley said last week that property crime is up 6% this year, with violent crime up 3% from 2021. Foley said CMPD is concerned about violent crimes involving teenage suspects. There have been 482 juvenile victims of gun-related crimes, including homicides. CMPD stats show 118 minors have been identified as suspects in gun crimes.
“That is the frustration level,” Foley said. “When we work hard, we work hard together, and then we have a youth that’s senselessly murdered in the community. That’s where we really get upset. That’s where I get upset. I’m responsible for this area, and so that really hits me hard in the heart.”
