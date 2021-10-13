Homicides, overall crime down in Charlotte, CMPD data shows

Homicides are down 18% but sexual assaults saw a 17% increase from this time last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police data showed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sexual assaults have increased in Charlotte but overall crime is down 4% compared to 2020, according to data released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Wednesday.

The department released its third-quarter crime stats. Overall crime dropped 4% in September compared to the rest of the year, while homicides are down 18%. Sexual assaults (17%), vehicle thefts (7%) and aggravated assaults (2%) are all up.

Chief Johnny Jennings said his department has put a big emphasis on getting guns off the streets with its Crime Gun Suppression Team. So far, CMPD has seized more than 2,200 guns as evidence, a 35% increase this year.

"Officers have seized 2,260 guns, illegal guns, off the streets this year," Jennings said. "That's 2,260 illegal guns. So we do have an issue with guns being out on the street, we do have an issue with people resorting to guns to deal with violent and criminal acts."

Jennings said CMPD has responded to 719,000 911 calls this year, which is a 3% increase from last year. Jennings said home break-ins and business burglaries are both down from 2020, with business burglaries dropping 22%.

Jennings said 700 guns have been stolen from cars this year alone. He urged gun owners to never leave guns in their cars or to at least get locks for them.

