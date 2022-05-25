CMPD increases police presence at elementary schools following Texas tragedy

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said CMPD will increase patrols near elementary schools in light of the mass shooting that killed 21 people at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is increasing patrols and zone checks around elementary schools in the aftermath of Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

CMPD said its increased presence is a precautionary measure to engage with school administrators and communities surrounding elementary schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the gunman barricaded himself inside a single classroom and "began shooting anyone that was in his way." Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman while other responding officers broke windows to allow students and teachers to escape.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted Wednesday that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and officers in Texas.

Today our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and officers in Uvalde, Texas who suffered loss from such a senseless act of gun violence. We are increasing patrols in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region around our schools. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 25, 2022

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families from Robb Elementary School who were impacted by this senseless act of violence yesterday," CMPD said in a statement.

Joy Granetz, a clinical child psychologist in Charlotte, said the first step for parents is making sure they take the time to process their own emotions so that they're in the right mental space to help their children.

The expectation is that different ages will handle their emotions differently.

"Sometimes kids, they might think this is probably going to happen as opposed to the possibility of it happening and trying to help talk to kids about that," Granetz said.