CMPD: Man shot while driving on North Tryon Street

Police said the man was driving along North Tryon Street around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Charlotte early Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the man was driving in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street, near NoDa Brewing Company, just before 1 a.m. when he was shot by an unknown suspect. CMPD said the man's partner was in the vehicle with him when he was shot.

CMPD did not give the condition of the man who was shot. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

