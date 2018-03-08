CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Exactly two weeks ago, it became official: the Republican National Committee voted to bring the 2020 convention to the Queen City.

And preparations are already underway for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police as they plan to beef up their staff and increase security for the huge event.

"We expect this to be on a bigger scale than the DNC was, certainly, and we learned a lot of lessons from the DNC," said Captain Johnson. "Best practices change all the time and we want to make sure we stay on the cutting edge of that."

It's no secret CMPD has been dealing with staffing issues for some time, and that was going on even before we learned about the RNC. So, NBC Charlotte checked in with CMPD to see how they're doing and where they're at after a busy summer of recruiting.

At this point, CMPD said they're still looking to fill about 170 positions across several departments, but officials said applications are up 35-40 percent. That's thanks in large part to their recruiting efforts. Over the summer, CMPD held a recruitment video contest, which was won by a group of Fort Mill students. And who can forget their #LipSyncChallenge video? It helped drive even more traffic to their website.

But the bottom line is, they still need more officers to join the department before the RNC.

"It becomes even more critical now with the RNC because we're going to be asking other departments from across the country to come and help with this endeavor," Capt. Johnson said. "So if we're gonna do that, we need to make sure we have our own house in order and that we're maximizing our potential as far as staffing goes."

The second of three CMPD graduations is scheduled for Friday. A total of 24 people are graduating in the class, including CMPD's first Asian female.

