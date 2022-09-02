CMPD's 'Project 4140' making progress against violent crime in north Charlotte

Project 4140, named for exits 40 and 41 on I-85, was launched to reduce violent crime in the area of Graham Street and West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.

Sgt. Lauren Stubblefield with CMPD's north division said murder is down 50%, robberies are down 41% and rapes are down 100% in 2022. She said north division officers have seized 31 guns thus far, a 7% increase from last year.

"All this work thus far in January, that's the hard work of everybody, including patrol officers and detectives," Stubblefield said.

Officer Kevin Wiggins detailed CMPD's "Project 4140," which is named after exits 40 and 41 on Interstate 85 in the area near West Sugar Creek Road. Wiggins said the project was launched after a 2018 Charlotte City Council study labeled "corridors of opportunity" to reduce violent crime.

Wiggins said CMPD has partnered with local businesses in the areas around Graham Street and West Sugar Creek Road to help combat violent crime and get violent offenders off the streets.

