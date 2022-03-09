Gun seizures up in 2022, per CMPD

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said almost 500 guns have been taken off the streets so far this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said nearly 500 guns have been taken off the streets so far in 2022, which they say is a significant increase from the previous year.

During a news conference on March 9, CMPD said the seizures made so far represent a 14% increase from 2021. To note, the department's University City division has seen the most so far at 77 seizures. For the division specifically, CMPD said that was up 67% from last year and a 129% increase over the five-year average.

Sgt. Kevin Pietrus with the University City division noted the seizures of 30 of those guns in the division resulted in the arrests of violent offenders. A handful of examples were noted during their conference:

An incident where a bullet fired from an apartment on Prestigious Lane almost hit a boy in another unit

A domestic violence call where a suspect had pointed a gun at two other people in a home on Dave McKinney Avenue, leading to two guns being seized. One of the guns was stolen

Online threats made against Myers Park High School, resulting in a juvenile arrest and the discovery of a gun and drugs in the suspect's room during the investigation

One notable case CMPD highlighted involved the death of Jimmy Freiberg in the Steele Creek area. Police say he was killed after a stray bullet from a shootout went into his apartment.

CMPD continued to urge the importance of safe and responsible gun ownership as well, saying not doing so could lead to guns being used in violent crimes.

"It's crucial to lock up," said Pietrus, "don't let them be stolen out of your homes, and don't let them be stolen out of your cars."

The urging comes as more guns were stolen in Charlotte within the last few years. WCNC Charlotte Defender Nate Morabito found lax state laws in North Carolina meant gun owners who didn't secure their firearms often were not held accountable. Only 12 people from 2016 through 2021 were charged or cited with failure to store a gun to protect a minor. Court records show four of those cases were dismissed, two resulted in convictions, and the remaining six are still pending.

