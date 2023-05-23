CMS teacher accused of sex crime arrested

Makalani Jones has been suspended from his job at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and has previously been employed as a music teacher.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher has been arrested following an allegation he committed a sex crime against a child while he working in Texas.

Makalani Jones was located and arrested in Gaston County Monday, according to booking documents at the county jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Most recently, Jones worked for CMS, who said in a statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"In regard to the status of Makalani Jones as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, he has been suspended with pay. No further information can be provided due to employee privacy restrictions."

Jones was working as a music teacher in Killen, Texas when he is accused of inappropriately touching at least one student between October and December according to a report from the Killeen Daily Herald.

The newspaper said the United States Marshals Service' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Jones resigned from his position as a music teacher at Alice W. Douse Elementary School in January, the Killeen Independent School District told WCNC Charlotte.

