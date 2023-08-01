Former Charlotte housing provider sentenced to over 2 years in prison for role in Medicaid fraud scheme

Delores Jordan was also ordered to pay $5.8 million in restitution for her role in defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Kentucky woman who once was a housing provider for clients in Charlotte will spend over two years behind bars for defrauding North Carolina's Medicaid program out of millions of dollars, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

54-year-old Delores Jordan of Louisville, Ky. was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of probation for her role in a scheme to fraudulently collect Medicaid reimbursements with the help of several co-conspirators. Jordan was convicted of conspiracy and money laundering charges in January 2023.

Over the course of three years, Jordan admitted to recruiting housing-vulnerable people and other Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries for housing programs and other services, requiring them to submit unnecessary urine samples for testing.

The U.S. District Attorney's office said United Diagnostic Laboratories operator Donald Booker, a 57-year-old man in Charlotte, used those samples to defraud North Carolina Medicaid out of $11 million. Booker then paid Jordan and the other recruiters a kickback from his youth services company's Medicaid reimbursement on the drug testing.

Booker and Jordan also worked to launder the proceeds of the kickback and health care fraud conspiracy to try and hide the nature and source of the illegal kickback payments for drug testing referrals.