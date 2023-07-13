x
Charlotte mom pleads guilty to 4-year-old's death

In 2021, four-year-old Miegellic Young was found buried in the backyard of her Braden Drive home. Investigators ruled it a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mother pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of her four-year-old daughter.

Malikah Bennett pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder during a Mecklenburg County court appearance. 

The body of 4-year-old Miegellic Young was found in the backyard of her Braden Drive home in May 2021. At the time of the discovery, investigators said the girl had not been seen in several months. 

 A medical examiner concluded the girl's cause of death was unknown but that the girl had been battling malnutrition. Miegellic's body was found nestled within several black plastic bags, and her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

While the cause of death was undetermined, the examiner's report concluded the manner of her death was a homicide.

In previous news briefings, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum has characterized Miegellic's death as the result of an "abusive environment." He said the case was an especially troubling one.

