CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman said an unknown man peeped into her daughter's bedroom window. She said it happened two nights in a row.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said the incidents happened Sunday and Monday nights at Greenbyre Apartments off North Sharon Amity Road.

According to CMPD, five girls were inside the apartment Sunday night: a 14-year-old, two 12-year-old girls, a seven-year-old and a three-year-old.

On Monday night, police listed one 12-year-old girl as a victim.

Detectives are still looking for a suspect in this case. No other information on the investigation has been released at this time.

