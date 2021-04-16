Man wanted for 2018 Charlotte homicide captured in Mississippi

Montez Hurse II is charged with murder in connection with the killing of Stephen Nicholson on Sept. 1, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte in 2018 was arrested in Mississippi, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, Mortez Hurse II, 44, has been charged with the murder in the death of Preston Nicholson in 2018. Police said Preston was shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2018. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hurse was arrested in Median, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 15. He is still being held in Mississippi and will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date.

The investigation into Nicholson's death remains active. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.