Man sentenced to prison for role in 2020 murder

Azaevon Singleton will spend the next 16 to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2020 murder of Ricardo Perez in east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was convicted for his role in the 2020 murder of an east Charlotte man was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Azaevon Singleton, 20, was given a sentence of 16 to 20 years for the November 2020 murder of Ricardo Perez. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Perez was shot and killed at a home on Electra Lane in east Charlotte. Singleton was one of three suspects charged in the case.

Singleton was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020, following a pursuit when CMPD officers spotted a vehicle connected to the case. He was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Singleton accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder, fleeing to evade police and two counts of robbery.

