Man arrested in California, charged with murdering Charlotte man in January 2021

Mark Ellis was arrested in Valencia, California and will be extradited back to North Carolina at a later date.

Almost six months after the investigation began, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man in January 2021.

Previously, CMPD reported that 31-year-old Catrell Gerome Hollaway had been killed on January 31, just over a month after his birthday. He was found shot in the woods along Windy Valley Drive and found him dead on the scene.

On July 23, CMPD announced the arrest of 25-year-old Mark Ellis as the suspect in Hollaway's murder. Police say Ellis was arrested in Valencia, California as part of a collaboration with the FBI's Fugitive task force and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ellis has since been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ellis will be extradited back to North Carolina at a later date, per CMPD. Meanwhile, anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave a Crime Stoppers tip anonymously by calling 704-334-1600 or by going online.

