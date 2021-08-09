x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man robs Charlotte arcade with gun, police say

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released, and CMPD is asking for help finding him.
Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
Galaxy 1 Arcade armed robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they're trying to find a man they say used a gun to threaten a local arcade.

CMPD says the man entered the Galaxy 1 Arcade along N. Tryon Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7. The suspect reportedly demanded property that belonged to the arcade, using a gun to threaten the business.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask. A surveillance photo of the suspect was also released by CMPD.

Anyone who has information on who the suspect may be should call 911. Crime Stoppers tips are also encouraged and can be made online or via phone at 704-334-1600.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles