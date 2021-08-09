Man robs Charlotte arcade with gun, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they're trying to find a man they say used a gun to threaten a local arcade.
CMPD says the man entered the Galaxy 1 Arcade along N. Tryon Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7. The suspect reportedly demanded property that belonged to the arcade, using a gun to threaten the business.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask. A surveillance photo of the suspect was also released by CMPD.
Anyone who has information on who the suspect may be should call 911. Crime Stoppers tips are also encouraged and can be made online or via phone at 704-334-1600.