Man robs Charlotte arcade with gun, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they're trying to find a man they say used a gun to threaten a local arcade.

CMPD says the man entered the Galaxy 1 Arcade along N. Tryon Street just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7. The suspect reportedly demanded property that belonged to the arcade, using a gun to threaten the business.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask. A surveillance photo of the suspect was also released by CMPD.