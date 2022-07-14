Charlotte police launch homicide investigation in northwest part of the city

The department said it happened along Long Paw Lane, near I-485.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has started a homicide investigation in the northwest part of the city Thursday night.

Details are limited, but an alert from the department's mobile app just after 7 p.m. confirmed the scene was centered along Long Paw Lane near Long Ridge Lane, close to I-485.

WCNC Charlotte has requested more information from the police and has a crew gathering video from the scene. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we get more details.

