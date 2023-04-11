x
Police looking for driver of pickup truck in Charlotte hit-and-run

CMPD said the truck would have damage to the front grille.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash investigators say sent a man to the hospital late Monday night.

Officers said they responded to Statesville Avenue north of Atando Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They found the man injured and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said it appears he was crossing Statesville Avenue when he was hit by a gold or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck. The suspect's truck, which was captured on traffic cameras nearby, is an extended-cab model and was seen turning onto Statesville Avenue from Cindy Lane. It was then last seen turning onto LaSalle Street heading toward I-77.

Credit: CMPD
Suspect Ford F-150 in Charlotte hit-and-run

Police shared a photo of the truck, and noted it would likely have damage to the front end and grille. The F-150 will also be missing the Ford badge.

Anyone with information is urged to call Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave a tip online.

