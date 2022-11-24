West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting

Police have not reported any injuries or known suspects at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large.

Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet.

However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, witnesses said multiple shots were fired from two cars into a home.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report, multiple shots were fired inside a house on Derby Woods Lane while several young adults and a baby were inside.

“Just to know it happened literally on your front doorstep is -- I don’t even know what to say,” neighbor Erica Pigford told WCNC Charlotte.

The house appeared empty and riddled with bullet holes several days after the incident.

“We almost thought we heard fireworks but after thinking about it, it was actually around 15 gunshots,” neighbor Jared Myers recalled.

His fiancé Courtney Holmberg shared that they feared for their safety as they called police.

"I was definitely in shock for a little bit," Holmberg said.

No injuries were reported, but for Pigford, it hits too close to home -- literally and emotionally.

"Seeing those gunshot holes," Pigford paused, "it takes me back to a situation where I actually experienced gun violence.”

Police are investigating and have not released information on suspects yet.