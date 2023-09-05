CMPD asks for public's help identifying sexual assault suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for the alleged robbery and sexual assault of a handicapped person near Lincoln Heights Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for the robbery and sexual assault of a handicapped person in north Charlotte last month.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 along Catherine Simmons Avenue across from Lincoln Heights Park. CMPD released a photo of the man asking witnesses to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is described as a Black male and he was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants or shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts