CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

Detectives said the victim died after being rushed to the hospital. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Sunday evening, police confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Eddington Street, which is near the intersection of West Boulevard and Elmin Street, a little before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to CMPD.

Detectives on the scene said they've identified a suspect but it's still unclear what led up to the shooting. A CMPD spokesperson said investigators are still working to determine if the victim and suspect knew each other. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

