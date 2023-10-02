Two charged in 2022 north Charlotte homicide

Two people wanted in connection with the killing of Ceyonna Morris are behind bars, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman in north Charlotte last December, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded to a shooting along Valeview Lane on Dec. 17. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Ceyonna Morris suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

On Sept. 29, South Carolina state detectives located Michael Fulwiley in Columbia, South Carolina, and arrested him in coordination with CMPD's violent criminal apprehension unit. Fulwiley is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Morris' death.

The next day, Saniya Heard turned herself in at CMPD headquarters in Uptown Charlotte. She was promptly taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact of murder.

CMPD said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.