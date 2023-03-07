Thieves get away with $100K BMW, luxury vehicles from Charlotte dealership

Surveillance video caught the suspects stealing three BMWs and a Maserati from Adams Auto Group on Independence Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of suspects is on the loose after stealing four luxury cars worth more than $200,000 from an east Charlotte dealership, police say.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects smashing the front door of Adams Auto Group on East Independence Boulevard on Feb. 25. The thieves got away with three BMWs and a Maserati sedan during the heist, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. The most expensive vehicle stolen was a 2020 BMW M760I worth an estimated $109,000.

Three of the vehicles were stolen out of the dealership's showroom, surveillance video showed. The incident was similar to another heist at City Chevrolet on Independence Boulevard in early February when thieves smashed the front windows and stole four vehicles.

CMPD has not released any suspect information in connection with either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

