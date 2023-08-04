More victims come forward against Charlotte pastor who was convicted of indecent liberties with kids

Robert "Bobby" Price is facing 14 new charges that he abused children from 2001 to 2011 at a Concord church. He was convicted on similar charges in 2014.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte pastor who was previously convicted of indecent liberties with children is facing new charges after more victims came forward, police announced Friday.

Robert "Bobby" Price, 56, was arrested early Friday morning by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on warrants that he had inappropriately touched children from 2001 to 2011. Price was charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of statutory sexual offense.

Capt. Jim Wright said three victims came forward and reported that Price abused them when they were between 9 and 15 years old. The victims identified Price as the suspect and told detectives that he abused them at King's Way Baptist Church in Concord, where he served as a youth pastor. That's how he met the victims, according to CMPD.

The victims said Price abused them in his vehicle while he was taking them to and from church. One of the incidents happened at the church in Concord, Wright alleged.

Price was convincted in 2014 of indecent liberties with a child, according to CMPD investigators. He currently serves as an associate pastor at Camino Church in northeast Charlotte. Before that, he was a pastor at Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord.

When asked why Price was allowed to be working in a church setting after his conviction, Wright said CMPD believed some members of the family-run church knew about his history.

"We're always concerned about the high rate of reoffending, but just because you're a sex offender doesn't mean you can't attend church," Wright said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim of Price's to come forward. Anyone with information about Price's alleged crimes is asked to call 704-336-7495 to speak directly with Detective Carey. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

