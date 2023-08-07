Former Charlotte high school teacher charged with indecent liberties

Maria Amanda Heyliger, a former teacher at Rocky River High School, is facing multiples charges for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former English teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing multiple charges that she had sex with a student.

Maria Amanda Heyliger, 33, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student. She was arrested on Aug. 4 and posted bond early Saturday, according to jail records. CMS confirmed that Heyliger resigned from her job teaching English at Rocky River High School on July 28.

Heyliger started with CMS as a certified substitute teacher in January 2019, according to personnel records obtained by WCNC Charlotte. She was promoted to teach language arts at Ridge Road Middle School in August 2019. One year later she began teaching social studies at Mint Hill Middle School.

CMS records show that Heyliger resigned in August 2021 before she was rehired to teach English at Rocky River High School in January 2022.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Mecklenburg County court officials for details on Heyliger's schedule court appearance Monday.

