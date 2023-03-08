'Very alarming': CMPD looking for man who sexually assaulted woman in southwest Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man who sexually assaulted a woman near a hotel off Woodlawn Road early Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault that was reported along Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77 early Wednesday.

The assault occurred in the 200 block of West Woodlawn Road, near the Ramada Plaza, Radisson Hotel and IHOP restaurant just off I-77. It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 2.

CMPD released multiple surveillance photos of the suspect Thursday morning. The suspect was last seen walking away from the area. He's described as a Hispanic man who is around 5-foot-10 and in his mid-20s. CMPD said the suspect has short dark-colored hair and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, light-colored shirt, camouflage shorts and a floral-pattern neck gaiter.

"Our survivor was walking when she decided to fight back," a CMPD detective said. "We do suspect there may be some injuries to his face or neck."

Investigators said several businesses in the area cooperated with the investigation, allowing them to send out surveillance photos of the suspect.

"It's very alarming and that's why we work nonstop to put out the information so this person's caught," the detective said.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect's identity is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.