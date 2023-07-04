CMPD investigating shooting at west Charlotte apartment complex

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Leake Street in west Charlotte, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Leake Street, near West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway, around 11 a.m. Medic said the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD hasn't released any information related to the shooting and detectives haven't identified a suspect. It's unclear if anyone's been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

