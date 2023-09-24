Medic: 1 seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

It's unclear if police have made any arrests or identified a suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting along Morning Breeze Lane, just off Rozzelles Ferry Road, around 3 p.m. Medic confirmed that one person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD officers were on the scene but didn't provide any details on the shooting. It's unclear if police have identified a suspect or have made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

