Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge

Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape in connection with the sexual assault of a passenger in Matthews in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault on Oct. 15. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her. Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.

Uber immediately removed Diaz-Gomez from its database following the incident, according to Matthews police.

Authorities aren't saying there are more victims, but due to the public-facing nature of Diaz-Gomez's job, WCNC Charlotte felt it was necessary to share the mugshot in case someone would recognize him from any other incidents that went unreported.

Over the past couple years Uber has added several safety measures to the app including a 911 emergency button, GPS tracking, trusted contacts so you can share your ride with close family and friends, and a live-help option to connect with a safety agent who you can stay on the phone with during your entire ride.

With the help of these changes there have been a reported 38% decrease in the rate of sexual assaults reported on the Uber app between 2017 and 2020.

This story will be updated. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts