Police are searching for two people who robbed a Little Caesars at gunpoint Thursday evening.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. at the location near Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road.



K-9 units and a police chopper searched the area, including the nearby Montgomery Gardens Aparment, for about an hour.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the two male suspects might have gotten away in a second vehicle after ditching their first car on scene.

Another vehicle was possibly towed away from the scene.

An officer on scene says there were three employees inside at the time of robbery. No one was injured.

