Two arrested for shooting at Charlotte officers, armed robbery

CMPD was chasing two suspects wanted for a string of crimes, including armed robbery, and possession of both a stolen car and gun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested two people for a series of crimes that ended with a chase Sunday night, CMPD announced Monday.

It was during that chase one of the suspects fired a single shot at an officer, police said. The incident happened in a month where four Charlotte area police officers have been shot. Two of those officers died of their injuries in those previous incidents.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jason Latta and Mykaylah Pratt were spotted inside a vehicle near 700 Seigle Ave, according to police. When the vehicle's owner contracted the pair, the unidentified owner was robbed at gunpoint.

Police were able to locate Latta and Pratt after the pair used the victim's stolen credit card later that night, CMPD explained. The two fled from officers in a car, which was also later determined to be stolen.

The vehicle crashed near Interstate 85 and Graham Street, where Latta and Pratt then ran from officers, according to police. During this foot chase, Latta is accused of firing at a police officer using a stolen weapon.

Officers detained and arrested the two.

Latta was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Law Enforcement Officer, Resist Obstruct Delay, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Felony Flee to Elude.

Pratt was charged with Armed Robbery and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is reminded they can leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

THREAD: Officers with the @CMPD have charged Jason Latta, DOB 11/24/2000, and Mykaylah Pratt, DOB 02/08/2002 for their involvement in an armed robbery and shooting at a law enforcement officer. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC #CMPD pic.twitter.com/U0VfUHg5Ag — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2020

On Dec. 11, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed by a breaking-and-entering suspect.

On Dec. 16, Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping were shot and killed in the line of duty by an alleged car jacker. The suspect was also shot and killed. Concord Police Officer Kaleb Robinson was shot and injured alongside Shuping. Robinson has been released from the hospital.