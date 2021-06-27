Charlotte police asking for public's help in fatal overnight hit-and-run

The 13-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said one person is dead following a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte overnight.

Officers said they responded to reports of a crash just north of The Plaza on East WT Harris Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. The department said they located a 13-year-old injured from a hit-and-run who was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD said detectives believe the victim was walking along the right shoulder southbound on WT Harris when he was struck by the suspected vehicle. Police said debris left on the scene indicates the suspect's vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said they believe the vehicle will be damaged on the front right headline. The color of the vehicle is unknown.