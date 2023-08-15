x
Crime

Two arrested after Charlotte police chase ends in Cabarrus County

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle that was running from CMPD officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured when a suspect who was allegedly running from police hit them during a pursuit Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. 

The chase began after CMPD officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was picked up by a license plate reader just off of Albemarle Road, according to CMPD. The driver, who hasn't been identified, refused to stop and hit a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, CMPD alleges. 

The suspect continued to speed away as officers initiated a pursuit that went into Cabarrus County. CMPD's helicopter assisted the pursuing officers and two suspects were arrested. CMPD hasn't identified either suspects or announced their charges. The injured pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Download the WCNC Charlotte app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts

