Charlotte police pursuit ends in serious crash in Fort Mill

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 3 men were hurt when a pursuit of robbery suspects ended with a crash in Fort Mill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured when a police chase from Charlotte ended in a crash in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were pursuing robbery suspects around 4 a.m. when the suspects drove into South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect vehicle, a black GMC SUV, crashed into another car at the intersection of Highway 160 and US 21 in Fort Mill.

Police said three men inside the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition hasn't been updated at this time. Police have not identified any of the suspects.

The intersection of US 21 and Highway 160 will be closed for several hours while police investigate the wreck and clear the scene.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts