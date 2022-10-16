Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where hospital staff later pronounced the victim dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Detectives in the Steele Creek Division are investigating a Homicide in the 7900 block of Shady Oak Tr. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where hospital staff later pronounced the victim deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 16, 2022

