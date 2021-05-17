One dead after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

According to CMPD, the incident happened on Celia Avenue sometime Monday. Police said one person has died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday at around 1 p.m. on Celia Avenue. CMPD said once on the scene, their officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.