Woman shot and killed in north Charlottte

Police said one person is dead following an incident in the 5500 block of Twin Brook Drive early Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Twin Brook Drive.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Pierson is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.