CMPD officer charged with DWI

Officer Peter Lombardo reportedly blew a 0.17 during a breathalyzer test after his CMPD squad car was found parked on the shoulder of I-277 early Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested with DWI early Wednesday morning, Chief Johnny Jennings announced.

Officer Peter Lombardo was charged with driving while impaired (DWI) after another CMPD officer found his squad car parked on the grassy shoulder along Interstate 277 near 12th Street, Jennings said. Lombardo was off duty and not in uniform at the time of his arrest, according to Jennings.

Lombardo was given a breathalyzer test and it was determined his blood alcohol content was 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. Lombardo was immediately placed on unpaid leave and will be cited for termination in accordance with CMPD policy, Jennings announced. A final determination about Lombardo's employment status will be made by the CMPD civil service board.

It's unclear where Lombardo was before getting into his CMPD patrol vehicle. Jennings confirmed that Lombardo had a take-home vehicle. He had recently taken time off, including the night before his arrest, Jennings said.

"We cannot tolerate an officer who decides to drink alcohol to the point of intoxication and gets in, not only any vehicle but gets in a marked CMPD police vehicle," Jennings said. "That is absolutely and totally unacceptable and it won't be tolerated in our agency."

Lombardo had two prior minor disciplinary actions during his time with CMPD. Jennings said he was found at fault for a crash due to speeding. The other violation was for missing court or training. Jennings said Lombardo had no other "significant" incidents on his employment record.