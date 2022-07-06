Charlotte police pursuing vehicle traveling at high-rate of speed

Several times during the chase, the suspect was seen running over curbs and driving on sidewalks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is pursuing a gold in color vehicle traveling at a high-speed of rate in the Charlotte area.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information about the vehicle and its driver. Our crews were on the scene of a Walmart where the video shows a ditched truck. We're still working to confirm if the scene at Walmart is related to the chase.

Aerial video of the chase shows the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic. Several times during the chase, the suspect was seen running over curbs and driving on sidewalks. The driver appears to be driving circles through South End and Uptown.

