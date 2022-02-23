Charlotte police say its Crime Gun Suppression Team has helped reduce violent crime

CMPD says the creation of its Crime Gun Suppression Team last year has helped reduce violent crimes by getting hundreds of weapons off the streets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite recent headlines of violent crimes in the Queen City, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is touting a program it says is helping to keep crime down.

The Crime Gun Suppression Team is made up of three different units in CMPD. The team uses the National Integrated Ballistic Network program which tracks gun-related crime across the country and then shares the information with other law enforcement agencies to connect guns that have been used in cases elsewhere.

Police say this task force has contributed to the city being one of the few in the county to see an overall drop in crime down 5% last year compared to 2020, with homicides down from 118 in 2020 to 98 last year.

Police report that gun seizures were up by a third, meaning over 3,000 weapons were taken off the street.

But CMPD Police Chief Johhny Jennings said there is still more work to be done.



"There are so many people doing so many good things. I think the community should step up and support all these organizations that have proven success so they can continue those endeavors," Jennings said.

