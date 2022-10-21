Police searching for attempted bank robbery suspect in Charlotte

The suspect is described as wearing a light green hoodie, black pants and white shoes, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank on North Tryon Street Friday morning.

Officers said the suspect walked up to the drive-through of the First Citizen's Bank along North Tryon Street and indicated he had a gun, though a gun was not seen.

The suspect fled on foot near Orchard Trace Lane wearing a light green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

